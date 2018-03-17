Must Farm chosen in top historical sites list

A prehistoric site in Whittlesey has been named as one of the 100 sites which best represent history in England.

Bronze age settlement Must Farm, which saw perfectly preserved 3,000 year-old round houses discovered in a clay pit, has been selected in the A History of England in 100 Places campaign.

The settlement had been destroyed by fire, and was named ‘Britain’s Pompeii’ after its discovery in 2016.

Must Farm was chosen by Cambridge historian Mary Berry in the 10 places for Loss & Destruction category - alongside places including the Hillsborough football stadium, Whitby Abbey, Monument at Pudding Lane, where the great Fire of London started and The Mary Rose.

Mary said: “This is one of the greatest recent testimonies to the ability of archaeology to recover the lost past- and a past that we learn suffered its own catastrophes.”

A podcast where Mary Beard discusses her selections is available by searching for ‘Irreplaceable: A History of England in 100 Places’ on iTunes.

Mary said: “It has been a pleasure, but also very hard and sometimes distressing to select 10 places out of the nominations in this category.”