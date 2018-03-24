Musicians are Strictly on form at festival

Have your say

Even more talented musicians hit the right note this year at the Peterborough Music Festival, which once again welcomed back a singer from TV’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The curtain finally fell last Saturday with a gala concert, at which nine advanced musicians took part in a competition to find the Peterborough Young Musician of the Year.

Music Festival 2018. New Youth Music Showcase at the Key Theatre. Black Vinyl band EMN-180315-213740009

The concert was attended by the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox, and the mayoress, Cllr Judy Fox, who were both full of admiration for the high standard of music.

The prestigious title went to Isobel Fovargue, a violinist, who impressed the judges with her expressive performance of Liszt’s Novellette in F.

The runner-up was flautist Lara Foulkes with a lively performance of German’s Saltarello, while the other finalists were: Charlotte Bradley (recorder), Amelia Glendinning (singer), Harvey Stephens-Dunn (trombone), Elysia Costanzo (singer), Nathan Koschiecha (electric guitar), Jodie Baldwin (violin) and Cree Stevenson (singer).

The festival ran for the second year at the Key Theatre.

Entry secretary Moira Lester said: “We are delighted to have increased the number of entries across all classes this year.

“Having access to two different performing spaces in one building enabled us to accommodate all the extra entrants.

“In addition we were able to run the very successful choral and adult singing competition at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington on Saturday.”

The festival also once again hosted the ‘New Youth Music Showcase’ in association with the Peterborough Music Hub, with 10 local soloists and bands performing their own original music.

Strictly Come Dancing singer Hayley Sanderson acted as the judge for the third year running and provided all the entrants with expert feedback and supportive advice.

Hayley was delighted to be back in her home city once again and was extremely impressed with the quality of the compositions performed.

The winner of the Showcase was the band Black Vinyl who, in addition to winning a cash prize, were awarded a studio recording experience with professional photography, courtesy of Breve Music.

Two runners-up, singer songwriters Amelia Glendinning and Annie Wakefield, also won cash prizes.

The Peterborough Music Festival will be back next year, from March 18 to 23.