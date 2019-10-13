Music with a Polish connection at Peterborough Cathedral concert

Classical music, and a Polish connection, is the order of the day at Peterborough Cathedral on November 2, when the distinguished pianist Janusz Piotrowicz will give a recital of music by the 19th century Romantic composer, Chopin.

Also, during the evening the Polish community choir, Polonica, will perform choral pieces.

Janusz Piotrowicz will perform at a concert at Peterborough Cathedral

Janusz Piotrowicz (is a Nawrocki Prize Winner at the Warsaw Chopin International Piano Competition.

He is giving this concert to raise funds both for the cathedral and for the charity he founded, The World Trust.

Janusz is both a pianist and conductor. He has performed worldwide, receiving the highest critical acclaim.

He has also conducted the Hallé, Royal Philharmonic and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic orchestras, the London Mozart Players, Royal Northern Sinfonia, and the Orchestra of Opera North.

He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Ripon International Festival, now in its 22nd year.

Polonica are a community choir made up of people from the Peterborough, Bourne, Deeping and Spalding area who are Polish, or have strong Polish connections.

They specialise in performing Polish folk songs and also religious music in Latin, German and English.

Tickets for the concert are £10, £15 and £20, and can be bought via the cathedral’s ticket website www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral (select 2 November) or on 01733 355315 / 452336 or in person at the Visitor Information Centre in bridge Street, Monday to Friday.