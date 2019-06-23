Music, mischief, mayhem and magic in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral

This year Peterborough Mask Theatre’s traditional annual Shakespeare play is bigger and better than ever before, as they bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to a new stage in Peterborough!

Fans of Mask will remember the usual venue at Central Park with fondness, but this year the company is moving to a brand new venue - The (not often open to the public) Bishop’s Palace Garden in the Peterborough Cathedral precincts.

With a new venue comes many other exciting features. Audiences will be treated to a full open air performance of Shakespeare’s most magical play starring popular local band Opaque live on stage. There’s also the opportunity to add a little luxury to the evening by booking a ready-made picnic which can be enjoyed in the peace and quiet of the beautiful Bishop’s Palace garden before the show.

With tiered seating or bring-your-own-chair seats to choose from, the performance is open and accessible to all, and promises to be a real extravaganza.

Join Peterborough Mask Theatre between July 17 and 20 (7.30pm plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee, tickets £10 - £12.50) for Shakespeare’s most magical play, where love and illusion collide, when two pairs of lovers become entangled in fairy mischief on the eve of a royal wedding. Dreams and reality become interchangeable and romantic chaos ensues.

Get ready for live music, mischief, mayhem and magic in the Bishop’s Garden this summer!

Take your own picnic or book a picnic basket from Mask. Gardens open at 6pm for picnics (and 1pm Saturday matinee). If it rains, the performance will be indoors!

More at www.masktheatre.co.uk