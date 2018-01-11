Music licensing company puts 70 jobs at risk in plan to leave Peterborough

Up to 70 jobs are at risk as a music licensing organisation looks to move out of Peterborough.

The PRS for Music, which has a contact centre in Church Walk, is currently involved in negotiations over new plans to relocate to Leicester.

The centre is operated on behalf of PRS for Music by outsourcing experts CCA, which is consulting with 70 members of staff.

It is hoped some staff will be able to move to the new Leicester office.

The relocation plan involves PRS for Music, which is the home of the Performing Rights Society, teaming up with the Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) in a bid to simplify the two organisations' processes.

PRS for Music and PPL both license the use of music and collect royalties for the music industry, but each represents different rightholders and have separate terms and conditions.

A spokeswoman said: "PRS for Music is launching a joint venture with PPL to simplify the licensing process for its customers by providing one music licence.

"The new company, PPL PRS Ltd, will be creating approximately 200 jobs when it launches in Leicester this year.

"In all, 250 staff will be based at PPL PRS Ltd – including posts relocated from London and Peterborough.

She said: "CCA, which currently operates PRS for Music’s outsourced Contact Centre in Peterborough is currently undergoing a consultation of its services to PRS for Music.

"As the consultation is still ongoing, it would not be appropriate for CCA or PRS for Music to comment at this time."

She added that it was hoped opportunities will be made available for relocation to the new company.