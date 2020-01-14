Music festival set to rock Peterborough venue

The classic rock and blues event, the Cambridge Rock Festival, will be moving to the East of England Arena and Events Centre this year.

Launched in 2004 the Cambridge Rock Festival has always been a family-run, family-friendly, music festival.

It began as Rockinbeerfest at Huntingdon Racecourse, with the first headliner being Dr Feelgood; The Stranglers and Wishbone Ash also headlined that year. Following a number of relocations to greenfield sites, the festival has now moved to the purpose-built East of England Arena and will take place from June18-21.

Organised by volunteer music fans for music fans, it has a great, friendly, non-corporate vibe and 2020 will see over 65 acts appearing over four days on three stages with tribute acts, rock and blues bands and an acoustic stage featured.

Dave Roberts, festival director, said: “We’re sure that the move will have great benefits for all those attending, including tiered seating, hard standing for cars, permanent buildings, better transport links and more affordable accommodation for those not wishing to camp. It will also make life easier for us and we hope to secure the Cambridge Rock Festival for the future.”

The festival will continue to feature its usual real-ale bars with over 70 real ales and 25 farmhouse ciders on sale, and the new specialist gin, Pimms & Prosecco Bar.

The first few artists confirmed for this year include a diverse selection of original bands from Pendragon, Atomic Rooster, Dare, Hazel O’Connor, Cats in Space, Tygers of Pan Tang to The Strawbs. Thursday night top tribute shows to ELO, ACDC and Pink Floyd

Venue director, Jason Lunn, commented: “Another great piece of news for East of England Arena, the Cambridge Rock Festival is a real musicians’ festival with a chilled out atmosphere. We continue to attract a wide and varied mix of events to Peterborough and the region.”

Tickets are on sale now, more at www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk/