Mum’s marathon challenge to raise thousands for Children with Cancer - after shedding six stone

A mum is set to take on the challenge of a lifetime, and run the London Marathon - after shedding six stone to improve her fitness.

Kat Hallows, (36) from Baston, near Market Deeping, is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity Children With Cancer UK following her extraordinary weight loss.

The mum of three, who works for electronics company RS Components: “When I was overweight I had no energy and my kidney problems were being made worse.

“My kids, (aged 12, 10 and six) weren’t happy either, so a year or so ago I decided that the extra weight just had to go. I ate less and exercised more and now I am in training for my first ever London Marathon.

“I’ve seen two close family members have their battles with cancer and as my employer’s charity partner is Children with Cancer they seemed the natural choice to support.

“Cancer is hard enough if you are an adult so my heart really goes out to the 4,500 kids who are diagnosed in the UK each year and their families.

“It’s also good motivation for me when I am training as I am determined not to let them down. I am now well in to my 16-week training programme and have the Milton Keynes Half-Marathon under my belt.

“I have always admired those who run the London Marathon, never believing I would be in a position where I felt I could do the same.

“I’ve set myself and ambitious target to raise £2,500 because I was astonished to find that out of every £100 spent on cancer research only £3 goes on childhood cancers.”

To support Kat visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KathleenHallows