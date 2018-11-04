Mum of poorly child aims to help hospital

A mum who gave up work to look after her child who bleeds internally is asking for raffle prizes to help benefit two “amazing” causes linked to her son’s condition.

One-year-old Reggie Willmott from Davie Lane in Whittlesey has haemophilia, which puts him at risk of bleeding on the brain.

He is currently receiving regular treatment at the C2 Ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, so to say thank you mum Louise is holding a raffle at Reggie’s christening with proceeds being split between the ward and The Haemophilia Society.

Louise (36) said: “We are getting Reggie christened on November 18 and we’ve turned it into a fundraiser.

“We are selling raffle tickets in the local community and trying to get donations and prizes.

“The money will be going to amazing causes.”

Reggie’s first internal bleed occurred around five weeks ago, affecting his knee and ankle. The toddler had to have emergency surgery to have a chest port (tube) implemented which medicine can go through as his veins are too small for injections.

Reggie is currently going to Addenbrooke’s every other day for treatment, but it is expected he will soon be able to receive that at home.

The problem is caused because his blood is not clotting, meaning he can spontaneously bleed at any time, with his affected body parts swelling and becoming bruised.

Louise has now had to give up her job supporting adults with learning disabilities into work to take care of her son full-time.

She added: “It’s spontaneous - we have to keep our eyes on him. When his veins are better, at around five or six, we can then access them.

“He’s been absolutely amazing through this.”

Louise is married to Gavin, and the couple also have a daughter - Faith (6). The family are hosting the reception for the christening at The Black Bull in Whittlesey.

To contact Louise, email reggiewillmott@outlook.com.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reggiehaemohero.