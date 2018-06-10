MP visits charity family centre

Children’s charity Barnardo’s hosted a visit from MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya last week.

After Ms Onasanya toured the Play House family centre in Gunthorpe Road, children at the Out of School Club had the opportunity to sit down with the MP and ask about her work.

The MP said: “I found my visit to the Play House to be inspirational, informative and insightful. From being shown round by a very eloquent 11-year-old, making origami cats to explaining the role of an MP, I felt warmly received and would definitely recommend the Play House to both parents and children.” Lynn McNish, children’s services manager at Barnardo’s, said: “Hearing about the work of an MP was really helpful to show the children the power of having a voice and how it can be used to make positive changes.”