MP to raise awareness of Deafblind UK after visiting Peterborough offices

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, visited Deafblind UK in Peterborough to see the important work they do and met with some of the charity’s staff.

Deafblind UK, which has its offices in Cygnet Road, Hampton, support people with combined sight and hearing loss and offer assistance and advice so they can live the life that they choose.

Mr Vara met with chief executive Steve Conway and HR Director Helen Meadows who gave Mr Vara a tour of their National Centre for Deafblindness and introduced him to Dorreen Heath, who is deafblind and a member of their staff.

During the visit Mr Vara had the opportunity to wear some simulation glasses which create different visions, providing an opportunity to experience what it is like to be visually impaired.

Following the visit, the MP said: “Visiting Deafblind UK has given me a better understanding of the difficulties that some people face who have this form of impairment.

“Community and work place engagement is key to ensuring that those affected are able to live a better life with fewer challenges. The team at Deafblind UK offer a wonderful service in raising awareness, supporting those in need and encouraging a positive outlook on life.”

Steve Conway from Deafblind UK said: “I was delighted to welcome Mr Vara to the National Centre for Deafblindness in Peterborough, and I know Dorreen, our Deafblind employee who he met, was very impressed that he communicated with her using the deafblind manual.

“We are very grateful for Mr Vara’s interest in our charity and his offer to help us raise awareness of our work caring and supporting people with dual sensory loss throughout the UK.”