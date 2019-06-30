MP inspires Crowland pupils to take interest in politics

Pupils and staff of South View School, Crowland, welcomed MP for South Holland and the Deepings, Sir John Hayes, to give children an insight into the life of a working MP.

Following an engaging assembly for Key Stage 2, Sir John participated in a tour of the whole school given by the Year 6 school councillors and headteacher, Mrs Joanne Tomlins. The children in Year 5 and 6 had also been busy preparing an exciting array of questions, which proved to be both challenging and insightful. Sir John was more than up to the task in answering the children’s probing questions, including how much he earned, his thoughts on Brexit, his favourite food and the music he likes to listen to. One inquisitive pupil even asked him when teachers would get a pay rise!