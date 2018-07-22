MP enjoys hydrotherapy pool visit

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya tried out St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool in Dogsthorpe Road on Friday. The MP (second from left) was joined in the pool by the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and Courtney Hammond and Kasia Odrzywolek from Vivacity.

Ms Onasanya said: “St George’s is a place of fun, friendship and fitness. I loved splashing around in the hydrotherapy pool – it was such a therapeutic afternoon. This is a vital and much needed and indeed utilised resource which is of benefit to so many – I can’t wait to come again!”

St George’s Friends and Service Users’ lead Karen Oldale (back row, second from left) said Cllr Fox and Ms Onasanya were “brilliant sports,” adding: “I think they learned that aquafit gives a surprisingly vigorous workout!”