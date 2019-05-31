Motown superstars The Four Tops are coming to Peterborough

Peterborough promoter Steve Jason has come up trumps once more and is bringing soul royalty The Four Tops to the city this summer.

Tickets have gone on sale today for the August 15 show at Peterborough New Theatre on Broadway featuring the Motown legends responsible for unforgettable 1960s smash hits such as I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), It’s The Same Old Song, Reach Out I’ll Be There, and Standing In The Shadows Of Love.

“Never has such a legendary Motown band ever come to Peterborough before,” said show promoter Steve, who has previously brought the likes of Alexander O’Neal and Shalamar to the venue.

“It is the only theatre date in the whole of the UK this year- they come over to headline The Rewind Festival in Henley on the Saturday (August 17) in front of 40,000 people but we’ve managed to get them to come to Peterborough two days earlier to perform on Broadway at the New Theatre.

“The last time the band came over they were playing the big arenas with the Temptations. We’ve been doing a bit of googling and we think the show here in Peterborough will be the smallest theatre show the band

have done in the UK in 25 years – it is that much of coup.

“Without doubt they will be the biggest name to appear at the venue this year.”

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/tosb. www.seetickets.com and www.newtheatre-peterborough.com or in person from Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street and by phone on 01733 452336

or 0333 666 4466