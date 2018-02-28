Motorists stuck for several hours due to blocked A1 as 'Beast from the East' strikes Peterborough

It is traffic chaos on the A1 due to the severe weather conditions caused by the 'Beast from the East', with motorists queuing for several hours between Peterborough and Stamford.

Drivers were stuck on the road in the early hours of this morning with gritters and snow ploughs brought out to clear the snow which had built up.

The A1 was shut from Junction 17 at Haddon through to Stamford, but at around 8am the road was said to have reopened, albeit there were still huge delays.

One motorist contacted the Peterborough Telegraph at around 2am this morning to say he had been queuing on the A1 at Stamford for more than 90 minutes with no signs of movement.

There are also reports of a road closure on the A15 south of Bourne, which has now reopened, and delays on the A16.

Many schools in Peterborough are also closed this morning.

BCH Road Policing at the A1

And staff at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, have been told to go to their nearest hospital and not their usual base.

This is the second day of problems on our roads after four people died yesterday.

Three woman died in a head-on crash between a car and a lorry on the A15 at Baston at 6.15am.

A man also died following a series of collisions on the A47 near Peterborough.

The A1M this morning

On top of that, a school bus containing 45 school children collided with a car near Deeping St James.

Moreover, the Met Office warning for snow and wind in Peterborough was yesterday extended until Saturday.

The snow struck yesterday evening during Peterborough United's match against Walsall, forcing the game to be held up while the players shovelled some of the snow off the pitch (video courtesy of Andy Martin).

We will keep you updated throughout the day.