Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision with a van
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a van.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:35 am
Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A141 March by-pass at about 3am today.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries while the driver of the van was uninjured.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.