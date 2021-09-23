Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision with a van

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A141 March by-pass at about 3am today.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries while the driver of the van was uninjured.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.