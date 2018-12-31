Most popular baby names in Peterborough in 2018 revealed

The most popular names for babies born in 2018 in Peterborough have been announced - and there is not much change at the top.

For the 11th year in a row, Mohammed (and all spelling variations) remains the most popular name for boys in the city.

For girls, last year’s second placed name, Olivia, topped the charts in 2018, with Amelia - top in 2017 - slipping to third.

The statistics, released by the Peterborough Register Office, show traditional names are still firm favourites with Peterborough families.

While there was a royal baby born in 2017, with Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge welcoming Prince Louis to their family in April, Peterborough families did not follow their lead - with Louis not appearing in the top 20.

However, the Duchess’s sister, Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first son Arthur - and his name cracked the top 10 in the city.

Peterborough top 20 boys names in 2018:

1,Muhammad

2. Oliver

3. Alfie

4. George

5. Jack

6=. Thomas

6=. William

6=Jacob

9. Freddie

10=. Noah

10=. Oscar

10=. Arthur

13. Harry

14. Henry

15=. Archie

15=. Charlie

15=. Leo

18. Alexander

19. Isaac

20. Ethan

Peterborough top 20 girls names in 2018:

1. Olivia

2. Sophia

3=. Amelia

3=. Lily

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Mia

8. Emily

9. Harper

10. Grace

11=. Poppy

11=. Emilia

11=. Evelyn

14. Ella

15=. Sienna

15=. Sophie

17=. Alice

17=. Elsie

19=. Willow

19=. Isabella

There are, of course, many spelling variations of these names and this has been taken into account.