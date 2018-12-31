Most popular baby names in Peterborough in 2018 revealed

The most popular names for babies born in 2018 in Peterborough have been announced - and there is not much change at the top.
For the 11th year in a row, Mohammed (and all spelling variations) remains the most popular name for boys in the city.
For girls, last year’s second placed name, Olivia, topped the charts in 2018, with Amelia - top in 2017 - slipping to third.
The statistics, released by the Peterborough Register Office, show traditional names are still firm favourites with Peterborough families.
While there was a royal baby born in 2017, with Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge welcoming Prince Louis to their family in April, Peterborough families did not follow their lead - with Louis not appearing in the top 20.
However, the Duchess’s sister, Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first son Arthur - and his name cracked the top 10 in the city.
Peterborough top 20 boys names in 2018:
1,Muhammad
2. Oliver
3. Alfie
4. George
5. Jack
6=. Thomas
6=. William
6=Jacob
9. Freddie
10=. Noah
10=. Oscar
10=. Arthur
13. Harry
14. Henry
15=. Archie
15=. Charlie
15=. Leo
18. Alexander
19. Isaac
20. Ethan
Peterborough top 20 girls names in 2018:
1. Olivia
2. Sophia
3=. Amelia
3=. Lily
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Mia
8. Emily
9. Harper
10. Grace
11=. Poppy
11=. Emilia
11=. Evelyn
14. Ella
15=. Sienna
15=. Sophie
17=. Alice
17=. Elsie
19=. Willow
19=. Isabella
There are, of course, many spelling variations of these names and this has been taken into account.