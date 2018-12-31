Most popular baby names in Peterborough in 2018 revealed

Top 20 baby names in Peterborough 2018
Top 20 baby names in Peterborough 2018

The most popular names for babies born in 2018 in Peterborough have been announced - and there is not much change at the top.

For the 11th year in a row, Mohammed (and all spelling variations) remains the most popular name for boys in the city.

For girls, last year’s second placed name, Olivia, topped the charts in 2018, with Amelia - top in 2017 - slipping to third.

The statistics, released by the Peterborough Register Office, show traditional names are still firm favourites with Peterborough families.

While there was a royal baby born in 2017, with Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge welcoming Prince Louis to their family in April, Peterborough families did not follow their lead - with Louis not appearing in the top 20.

However, the Duchess’s sister, Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first son Arthur - and his name cracked the top 10 in the city.

Peterborough top 20 boys names in 2018:

1,Muhammad

2. Oliver

3. Alfie

4. George

5. Jack

6=. Thomas

6=. William

6=Jacob

9.  Freddie

10=.  Noah

10=. Oscar

10=. Arthur

13. Harry

14. Henry

15=. Archie

15=. Charlie

15=. Leo

18. Alexander

19. Isaac

20. Ethan

Peterborough top 20 girls names in 2018:

1. Olivia

2. Sophia

3=. Amelia

3=. Lily

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Mia

8. Emily

9. Harper

10. Grace

11=. Poppy

11=. Emilia

11=. Evelyn

14. Ella

15=. Sienna

15=. Sophie

17=. Alice

17=. Elsie

19=. Willow

19=. Isabella

There are, of course, many spelling variations of these names and this has been taken into account.