Mosque opens its doors to the public

Residents of all faiths had the chance to explore a Peterborough mosque on Sunday.

The Masjid Khadijah & Islamic Centre in Cromwell Road opened its doors for #VisitMyMosque’, a UK wide initiative by the Muslim Council of Britain.

Staff and volunteers wereon hand to engage with attendees and to answer any questions they had while touring the mosque.

There were opportunities to observe the congregation praying, while a finger buffet was also served.

Event organiser Amir Suleman said: “We aim to make local people more familiar and comfortable with Islam and at the same time communicating and highlighting the invaluable charitable and social action work mosques do for the community.”