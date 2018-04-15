Mosque opens doors for autism support session

A city mosque opened its doors for the Peterborough National Autistic Society to hold a support session.

The session at the Masjid Khadijah And Islamic Centre in Cromwell Road saw children and young people who have autism welcomed within a fully inclusive environment, raising the profile of disability inclusion within mosques.

Peterborough National Autistic Society branch chair Nazreen Bibi (pictured third from left) said: “It’s been a pleasure working with the members of the Khadija mosque.

“This session will form the foundation of a good working relationship.

“The feedback from the parents/carers has been extremely positive and it’s a great pleasure to be part of a disability inclusion initiative.”