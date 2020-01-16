More than one fatal or serious road crash a day in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, new figures reveal

There was more than one fatal or serious road crash a day in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over a 12 month period, new police figures have revealed.

Between November 2018 and November 2019 there were 432 major crashes, of which 36 were fatal, on the county’s roads.

The emergency scenes at a major crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway

The shocking figures have been released by police during this month’s speed campaign to remind motorists of the devastating consequences of speeding.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, said: “Far too many lives are tragically lost or changed forever as a result of speeding on our counties’ roads. It’s the reason we are so passionate about preventing avoidable collisions.

“The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and any mistake is amplified by speed. Speed limits are in place for a reason. Never exceed the limit for the road you’re on and please make sure your speed is appropriate for the driving conditions.

“Speed limits are the top safe speed for that road. It is often safer to travel at lower speeds, such as in bad weather and where there are pedestrians or cyclists, particularly children. Don’t gamble with their lives or yours.”