More than 700 applications received for just 23 jobs at new Peterborough dessert parlour

A new dessert parlour will give Peterborough city centre’s Cowgate a boost next month when it opens creating 23 jobs.

Heavenly Desserts is currently taking shape inside the former Dim Sum Inn Chinese restaurant and is scheduled to open before the end of September.

And already, more than 700 people have appled for the jobs on offer - manager, assistant manager, shift supervisors, team leaders and front and back of house team member roles.

Managing Director Imran Ali said: “We are delighted by the number of enquiries we have received so far. Once in place, the new team in the Peterborough store will undergo two weeks of industry leading training by the Heavenly Desserts new stores opening team.”

Once open, the dessert parlour will have seating for 70 people.

It is also believed to be the first dessert parlour in the city to provide a full gluten-free and vegan menu, with a range of waffles, brownies and cakes creations, custards and sundaes.

The Heavenly Desserts chain currently has more than 20 parlours across the UK, and the Peterborough store opening is part of its expansion plans.

Its arrival follows the opening in Cowgate last month of Embe AfroCaribbean restaurant and the reopening of the Pizza Parlour following major investment and refurbishment.