More misery on the A14 as road closed again

There is more misery on the A14 this afternoon after the road closed for a second time.

The road was closed earlier eastbound between Junction 27 (Fenstanton, Fen Drayton) and Junction 28 (Boxworth) following a four vehicle road collision.

Road closed sign

That stretch is now open, but the A14 is now closed eastbound between Junction 21 (Brampton Hut Interchange) and Junction 22 due to an overturned HGV on the Junction 21 roundabout.

Recovery operations are ongoing at the scene, which are expected to take some time.

Traffic is being diverted.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time to complete their journey.

