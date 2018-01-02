Months of repairs after stained glass window broken at Peterborough church

A Peterborough church is facing months of repairs after a stained glass window was broken on Christmas Day.

The damage occurred at St John the Baptist church in Cathedral Square on Christmas morning, and church vicar Rev Canon Ian Black said the most likely cause was a traffic cone being thrown around.

The broken stained glass window

He said: “From past experience the broken sections of the window will have to be remade. The break smashed the glass into very small fragments by the Christmas crib so there is very little that can be salvaged.

“The window dates from late 19th century - remembering Sarah Broughton who died December 16, 1883.

“The section depicts the martyrdom of St Boniface who died in AD754.

“It is a great shame that it has been damaged. We have experienced a number of breakages over the last few years, usually due to carelessness and over boisterous behaviour.

“This one looks like a traffic cone may have been thrown around and it hit the window - it looks like one was taken from those surrounding the dismantled Christmas Market sheds.

“We don’t know whether there was any intent to break or not - it looks like it was reckless rather than deliberate as such.

“It will take months to repair. It is specialist work and various conservation permissions have to be obtained before that work can begin.”