Missing Peterborough doctor confirmed dead after body found in French Alps

The body of a missing Peterborough doctor has been found in the French Alps.

Dr Robert Bailey, a senior partner at Minster Medical Practice in Princes Street, went missing while hiking in Les Houches, near the mountain town of Chamonix, four weeks ago.

The 63-year-old father from Peterborough was presumed to have died after a rescue search failed to locate him.

However, his body has now been discovered, reportedly in a river.

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, where Dr Bailey was a clinical lead for end of life care, said: “Our thoughts are with Dr Bailey’s friends and family at this sad time as well as his colleagues and patients. Rob was a well loved and respected GP and all those who worked with him will miss him deeply.”

Dr Bailey’s disappearance sparked a huge outpouring of tributes from his patients, many of whom had been seeing him for decades and through multiple generations of their family.

Some said they would not be here today without his support.

The Cambridge educated GP joined Minster Medical Practice in April 1990.

