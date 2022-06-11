Neuza Carvalho.

Neuza Carvalho was last seen leaving Stanground Academy at the end of the school day yesterday (June 10) and getting into a black car, possibly a taxi.

She did then not return home.

Neuza is described as slim with shoulder-length hair. She may have changed out of her school uniform.

Officers are concerned for Neuza’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.