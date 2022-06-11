Neuza Carvalho was last seen leaving Stanground Academy at the end of the school day yesterday (June 10) and getting into a black car, possibly a taxi.
She did then not return home.
Neuza is described as slim with shoulder-length hair. She may have changed out of her school uniform.
Officers are concerned for Neuza’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.
Anyone who has seen Neuza or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact us via 101 or web-chat quoting incident 340 of 10 June.