Mining mayhem at MineVention in Peterborough

Get ready for mining mayhem as MineVention returns to The Cresset in Peterborough for its fourth year on Saturday.

For fans of the game Minecraft, the event will celebrating 10 years of the game with stage entertainment, tournaments, meet and greet with Minecraft creators along with its famous Build Battle Zone and lots more…

Minecraft Youtubers; BigBSt4tz, Flax, Tycer, FalseSymmetry & Generzon will be in the room meeting guests who will have an opportunity to ask them questions at the stage questions and answers session.

The costume contest has become a big part of MineVention and children are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Minecraft costumes and join the contest on stage to be in a chance to win lots of prizes!

For the first time there will be a “Parents’ Creche” with 20 PCs running some classic retro games such as Battlefield 1942 and Unreal Tournament. There should be something there for gamers of all ages!

The day will be divided into two sessions; 9am-1pm - this is also an Autism Friendly session, with no loud music, and no unnecessary tannoy announcements; and 2pm-6pm.

Tickets are on sale from £15.00. Family tickets for four people (one must be 18+) are £50.

To purchase tickets head to minevention.com or directly from the Cresset www.cresset.co.uk.