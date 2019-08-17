Minecraft convention goes down well with Peterborough gamers

Hundreds of gamers packed The Cresset on Saturday as MineVention - a celebration of everything Minecraft - returned to Peterborough.

Lovers of the game, which is celebrating its 10th birthday, were able to meet popular YouTube creators, play tournaments and build games, test their Minecraft knowledge in quizzes - plus take part in a fancy dress competition, dressed as their favourite Minecraft character.

MineVention games convention at the Cresset. Youtubers Q and A session EMN-191008-173707009

Organiser Simon Mayhew was full of praise for the event which was back at the Bretton venue for the fourth year.

“The event was a great success again with over 600 Minecraft fans attending over the two 4-hour sessions,” he said with the seven Minecraft YouTube creators Adam Clarke, BigBStatz, Ethan Gamer, False Symmetry, Flax, Generzon and TycerX who have well over 6 million subscribers on YouTube between them proving very popular.

“The two cosplay competitions are always fun to judge and we had some fantastic homemade costumes this time round,” he added.

Among the visitors was mum Fiona Corcoran, who said: “We attended the morning session with my autistic son and it was a joy to see him in his element. The space (no crowds or long queues) as well as the relaxed, friendly and accepting atmosphere made the event feel genuinely inclusive and autism friendly.

MineVention games convention at the Cresset. Youtuber Ethan Gamer with Henry Summers (6) EMN-191008-173718009

“The experts and YouTubers were all really encouraging and positive, which was great to see. As a parent who does not play Minecraft, I was fascinated by the final education talk and amazed at the creative ways in which Minecraft could be used to support learning in a range of subjects.”

MineVention games convention at the Cresset. Audience listening to Youtubers EMN-191008-173645009

MineVention games convention at the Cresset. Queue to see Ethan Gamer EMN-191008-173728009

MineVention games convention at the Cresset. Franklin Brandley taking part in a tournament game. EMN-191008-173634009