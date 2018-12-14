Millions of Christmas lights illuminate festive Fenland house

More than a million bulbs are lighting up Turves in a spectacular Christmas display.

Husband and wife team Robert and Amanda Dempsey have been running the festive spectacular every year since 2014, with the display getting bigger and better each year. This year there are more than one million bulbs with everything from traditional nativity scenes and Christmas trees, to reindeer and snowmen. Along with delighting visitors - who travel from far and wide to see the incredible sight - the couple also raise money for Cancer Research UK. The first year the display was held, the couple raised £2,200 - and last year the display had become so well known, they raised an astonishing £13.455. To welcome the visitors, volunteers dress as Christmas characters, including Santa, his elves and Rudolph. There is also free car parking, with the display switched on at 5pm each night, and running until 9pm. The display is at 122 Duncombe’s Road, Turves PE7 2DS. For more information visit http://willowhousechristmaslights.co.uk

1. Willow House Christmas lights Picture supplied by Terry Harris/Bav Media 07976 880732.''Picture shows Willow House Christmas lights, a large Christmas light display spread over 2 acres with over a million lights.Willow House, Peterborough, on Tuesday 11 December 2018.''''SEE COPY CATCHLINE Willow House Christmas lights Bav Media Terry Harris/Bav Media Buy a Photo

2. Willow House Christmas lights Picture supplied by Terry Harris/Bav Media 07976 880732.''Picture shows Willow House Christmas lights, a large Christmas light display spread over 2 acres with over a million lights.Willow House, Peterborough, on Tuesday 11 December 2018.''''SEE COPY CATCHLINE Willow House Christmas lights Bav Media Terry Harris/Bav Media Buy a Photo

3. Willow House Christmas lights Picture supplied by Terry Harris/Bav Media 07976 880732.''Picture shows Willow House Christmas lights, a large Christmas light display spread over 2 acres with over a million lights.Willow House, Peterborough, on Tuesday 11 December 2018.''''SEE COPY CATCHLINE Willow House Christmas lights Bav Media Terry Harris/Bav Media Buy a Photo

4. Willow House Christmas lights Picture supplied by Terry Harris/Bav Media 07976 880732.''Picture shows Willow House Christmas lights, a large Christmas light display spread over 2 acres with over a million lights.Willow House, Peterborough, on Tuesday 11 December 2018.''''SEE COPY CATCHLINE Willow House Christmas lights Bav Media Terry Harris/Bav Media Buy a Photo

View more