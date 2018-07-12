Million pound boost for Peterborough churches' youth work

The Diocese of Peterborough has been awarded a £1.1 million grant from the Church of England for its children and youth work.

The money will be used by the Gen2 Children and Youth Team for its ‘Generation to Generation’ project, which aims to invest in the training and employment of children and youth missioners in order to develop innovative and effective outreach and discipleship amongst young people. The project is part of a wider strategy to raise the profile of ministry with children and young people at all levels in the diocese.

The grant will enable ‘Generation to Generation’ to develop the diocese’s successful Youth Ministry Apprenticeship from a one-year programme into a five-year training pathway, leading to sustainable employment as licensed youth and children’s workers within the diocese. In addition, parishes will be encouraged and supported in developing new patterns of children’s, youth and intergenerational ministry, and to act as resource centres for their deanery.

The grant has been awarded by the Church of England’s Strategic Development Fund as part of its Renewal and Reform programme – an initiative to encourage the Church of England to (according to its website) “become a growing Church for all people and for all places”.

The Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough, said: “I am delighted that we have been awarded a grant from the Strategic Development Fund. This is a tribute to the excellent work of Pete White – our Director of Children and Youth – and his team. This money will enable us to deliver degree-level training to youth workers – bringing real benefit to both church and wider community."

Pete White, Director of Children and Youth for the Diocese of Peterborough, said: “Children and young people are vitally important for the life of our nation and our churches. This grant will be a great boost to our current work to help parishes prioritise ministry with children and young people. It builds on our successful Youth Ministry Apprenticeship programme and offers a unique and exciting opportunity for those called into mission amongst children and young people.

“‘Generation to Generation’ is about doing all we can to share our faith between the generations. The funding will enable us to offer eight more specialists to help develop new and innovative work with children and young people.

“We are looking forward to developing this project alongside parishes and deaneries who are eager to reach out to children and young people and to test out new ideas.”