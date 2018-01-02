Met Office wind warning for Peterborough with 'small chance of danger to life and transport delays'

The Met Office has issue a yellow warning for wind in Peterborough with the "small chance" of danger to life and transport delays.

The weather warning lasts from just after midnight on Wednesday (January 3) to 10pm with the Met Office stating that "strong and at times gusty winds" are expected for much of the day.

It added: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage, from flying debris. There is a small chance of transport delays, route and bridge closures, and cancellations to public transport. As well as this, there is a small chance of disruption to power and other services."