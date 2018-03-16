Met Office forecasts 80% chance of 'heavy snow' for Peterborough as weather warnings extend across this weekend

The Met Office has forecast an 80% chance of snow in Peterborough as weather warnings have been extended across this weekend.

From Friday afternoon temperatures will plummet as the Beast from the East makes a return.

Snow is forecast for Peterborough this weekend

A band of rain moving across the country tomorrow will turn to snow as the day progresses, especially over high ground.

Peterborough forecast

While the weather warning covers Peterborough until Sunday, Saturday morning's forecast will be of particular interest to the city's residents.

Between 2am and 5am on Saturday morning, March 17, the Met Office is currently forecasting an 80% chance of "heavy snow" for Peterborough, meaning you could wake up tomorrow to a blanket of the white stuff.

Weather warning

The weather warning for Friday states: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

"As this band moves south-westwards, ice will form in places where skies clear.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see a continuation of snow showers as bitterly cold winds bring freezing temperatures from Scandinavia.

Saturday's warning states: "A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day.

"These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening. Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night.

"Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel is possible. Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur."

Meanwhile, the warning for Sunday states: "Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

"There is a small chance that snow may fall for a longer period across southern, and particularly south eastern regions for a time on Sunday.

"There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected. There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

