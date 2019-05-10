Men united in a common cause - beating prostate cancer

The Cresset Theatre in Peterborough will open its doors for Men United in Song on Saturday, a spectacular charity event supporting Prostate Cancer UK.

The project includes over 60 men from a 30-mile radius – most of them with absolutely no previous singing experience – who have been rehearsing over a ten-week period under the direction of William Prideaux.

Together with the city’s multi award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir they will be showcasing a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional choral favourites including Bring Him Home, American Trilogy, When the Saints Go Marching In, Cwm Rhondda, and many more, in what promises to be a really memorable evening.

There are as many reasons for getting involved in Men United in Song as there are men taking part: while many simply want to give singing a try, others are looking to socialise, and for some the charity has personal relevance…or a combination of all three.

Whatever their motivation, the project certainly seems to have been a fantastic experience for everyone concerned.

Patrick, from Parnwell, says: “ It has been an amazing journey so far and the progress we’ve made in such a short amount of time has been way beyond my expectations.

“Doing something good for a fantastic charity while also learning to sing some really great pieces of music has been a brilliant experience.”

Will Prideaux, director of the project,added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with such a dedicated bunch of blokes, they’ve all stepped up to the challenge and we’re really impressed with everything they’ve been able to achieve in just a few short weeks.

“There’s a camaraderie among them and a tight-knit aspect to the group makes them a force to be reckoned with. They sound fantastic, come along and support them - and Prostate Cancer UK.”

Tickets are available to buy from The Cresset Box Office, by phone on 01733 265705 or online at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk.