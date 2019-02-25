Men to take part in Peterborough’s Race for Life for the first ever

For the first time in 25 years men will take part in Peterborough’s Race for Life.

Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the event at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, June 30.

Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK’s Peterborough event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Peterborough access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Among those to be taking part are the ‘pink army’ from the Tesco Hampton store.

Tesco Hampton community champion Charlotte Townshend said the male colleagues from the store are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the 5km event, adding: “I am absolutely delighted that Cancer Research have opened their events to everyone this year. It will be amazing to see everyone, regardless of age, gender or ability uniting to take on the fight against cancer.”

The colleagues at the store in Serpentine Green will also be showing their support for the charity during their annual ‘Tesco Turns Pink’ weekend on April 5 and 6.

The weekend will see thousands of Tesco staff across the UK don their finest pink attire to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and promote the Race for Life events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Emily continued: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Peterborough with people across East Anglia and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.