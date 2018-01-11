Men have higher driving test pass rate than women at Peterborough test centre, data reveals

Men are more successful at passing their driving tests at the Peterborough test centre than women, according to the latest figures.

A study of insurance deals shows that men often pay higher premiums that women as they have more accidents, although pricing differently based on gender was banned by the EU in 2012.

However they appear to be better drivers, at least at the start, than women.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) show that between April and September 2017, 56.1% of men who attempted the practical test managed to pass, while 48.5% of women were successful.

Across that period Peterborough test centre carried out 4,843 tests - 2,584 for women and 2,259 for men.

There were 2,519 passes, at a rate of 52%. That's higher than Great Britain's average of 47%.

The test centre with the highest pass rate was Golspie, in the Scottish Highlands, where more than three quarters of learners were awarded their licences, while in Erith, south east London, less than a third were successful, making it the toughest.

And driving tests are likely to get more difficult to pass.

These statistics are from before the test was changed on December 4 last year, with many observers saying the reformed test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist your windows while driving.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Lesley Young said: “All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”