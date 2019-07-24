Meet the Sing for Life 2019 women supporting Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Peterborough’s Cresset Theatre opened its doors for Sing for Life 2019, a charity event in aid of the city’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Saturday.

More than 90 specially recruited women from across the city and beyond participated in Sing for Life 2019, a 10-week pop-up project organised by award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices, which aims to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience. Directed by William Prideaux, the popular project grows year on year and - once again - was inundated with singers, attracting women from as far afield as Uppingham, Stamford, Spalding, Bourne, March, and Huntingdon, most of them with no previous singing experience whatsoever! The women performed eight songs to a very appreciative audience of friends and family. A Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice spokesperson commented “We can’t thank you enough for raising your voices to raise vital funds for local families needing our care. Thank you all.” Sing for Life 2019 was sponsored by Hunt & Coombs Solicitors.

