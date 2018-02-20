Meet some of Peterborough's biggest losers....thanks to Slimming World group!

Meet some of Peterborough's biggest losers...of weight!

Since its launch in May 2017, the members of Orton Brimbles Slimming World group have lost a staggering 3,009.5lbs. That’s the equivalent of 43 average sized Labrador dogs, or 30 chimpanzees, almost eight lions or 1.2 black rhinos.

Laura Millen before losing four stone

Laura Millen joined Slimming World Orton Brimbles nine months ago and has lost 4st. She said: “I am so thankful to Alison and Slimming World. I joined nine months ago after having my second baby. I was the heaviest I've ever been and couldn't seem to shift any weight on my own.

“Over the last few months I've learnt a new way of cooking and eating, made some amazing friends and added fitness in bit by bit, and watched as the weights come off.

“I am now 4st lighter and approaching my target. I know I would not have been able to do it without Alison and her team, and all the wonderful people who attend group, all so friendly, supportive and positive.

“The best decision I made was to walk through those doors, and to keep walking through the doors, week after week.”

Laura Millen after losing the weight

Rachel Ilgunas joined the Orton Brimbles Slimming World on its opening night. Nine months later she’s lost over six stone.

She said: “I am now just over six stone lighter, and feeling better than ever, but I want more.

“Members of the group are all different shapes and sizes and we all have our own individual goals, but whether it be one stone or ten that we want to lose, it feels as though the whole group wishes only success for each other.

“If anyone out there is wanting to join, but is hesitating, I would say put your ‘brave’ on and come to group. I don't think you will regret it.”

Orton Brimble’s Slimming World Group, which is ran by Alison Long, has had to organise a new morning session because it has become so popular.

Alison’s Slimming World Group meet at Matley Community Centre, Orton Brimbles every Wednesday at 9.30am, 5.30pm 7:30pm. For more information or to join Alison’s Group either pop along on the Wednesday or call her on 07930992575.