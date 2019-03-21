McDonald’s home delivery expands in Peterborough

McDonald’s McDelivery via Uber Eats is expanding across Peterborough.

The service is rolling out to the fast food chain’s restaurants at Peterborough Services, by the A1M and A605, and in Hampton.

Customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurants will be able to get McDonald’s menu items delivered straight to their door simply by ordering through the Uber Eats app.

The McDelivery service is currently available to anyone living within 1.5 miles of the Queensgate and Boongate restaurants.

Local franchisee Matthew Jarrett said: “My team and I are delighted to bringing McDelivery to more restaurants in Peterborough. We are always working towards making our customers’ dining experience easier and more convenient – from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery.”