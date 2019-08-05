Mayor of Peterborough joins youth project volunteer celebration

Youth Inspired celebrated the end of the school year with a visit from the Peterborough Mayor, Gul Nawaz.

The evening served as a celebration of the Youth Inspired project and as a thank you for the volunteers and workers who have given their time to help make the youth club in Stanground a success and to celebrate the achievements of the rest of the project.

A special thank you was given to the team at Boxing Futures who tirelessly worked to excavate and erect a shed in the grounds of the community centre which could be used as storage for the youth club.

Youth Inspired is a Lottery-funded project delivered by PCVS and supported by Nene Inspired and Peterborough City Council. The purpose of the project is to deliver and support youth activities across the city.

Stangound is the first of seven clubs which were set up or supported by Youth Inspired during their first year.

