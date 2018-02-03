Mayor of Peterborough has a Ball

Around £1,300 was raised at a Venetian Masquerade Ball held at The Fleet in Fletton to raise money for the chosen charities of Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox.

The black tie event included an Italian three course meal and music from singer Zoe McLean and Vittorio’s Disco.

Mayoress Cllr Judy Fox said Zoe’s music “blew everybody away,” and she paid a special thanks to Iain Forsythe, founder and managing director of Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms (pictured back row, second from the right) for sponsoring the event.

Judy (pictured front row, third from the right) added: “It was an absolutely fantastic evening, It was nice to see everybody enjoying themselves. Thank you to everyone who came.” The mayor is pictured on the end of the front row.