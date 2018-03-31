Mayor launches new computer training

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox visited Senior Stop in Cattle Market Road last week with mayoress Cllr Judy Fox to launch a new programme of computer training for older residents, and to meet with pensioners who are learning how to use their laptops, tablets and smartphones.

The free weekly training sessions, run by the city council at various community centres and libraries, are part of an ongoing initiative to combat digital exclusion and are open to all city residents.

The next five week course at Senior Stop now starts on Monday, June 4. Sessions are also running at Bretton Library, The Cresset, on Thursdays from 10.30am to 11.30am and Werrington Library, Staniland Way, on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm. For more information call 01733 452266.