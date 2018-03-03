Mayor holds civic service

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox held his civic service on Sunday, which included a procession led by the Cambridgeshire ACF Corps of Drums.

Cllr Fox was joined by mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and deputy mayoress Doreen Roberts for the ceremony at St John’s church in Werrington.

Mayor's civic service at St John's Church, Werrington. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. John Fox and Mayoress Judy Fox during the service EMN-180225-191253009

Other attendees included Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley, council leader Cllr John Holdich and visiting mayors from outside of the city. Cllr Fox said: “It was absolutely fantastic. It was well attended and it was nice to see so many people.

“There were lots of mayors and deputy mayors from all over the area as well as family and a few close friends.”