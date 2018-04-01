Martin’s 120 mile ride for charity

Martin McCloy will set off on a 120-mile cycle challenge on Saturday between two RAF stations to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The two-day feat begins at RAF Halton and finishes at RAF Cosford on April 1, fittingly commemorating the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

The 64-year-old, from Cambridgeshire, is a keen cyclist but has never before taken on an event of this scale.

Martin explains: “I started my RAF career in 1970 as an apprentice at RAF Halton and had a great career before finishing at RAF Cosford as a Weapons Technician in 1981. I wanted to do something special to celebrate my RAF career as well as honouring the Royal Air Force in such an important year.”

Martin has previously cycled from RAF Coningsby to the 272 Squadron ATC headquarters in Wisbech, for the Benevolent Fund.

He continues: “I want to raise at least £500. During my time in the RAF I became aware of the work that they do supporting the RAF Family so to me it makes perfect sense to donate to them and give something back.”

To support Martin, go to virginmoneygiving.com/Team/perardua.