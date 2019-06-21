Marks and Spencer volunteers give Peterborough play centre a new look

Peterborough’s New Ark Adventure Playground, City Farm and Eco Centre got a makeover thanks to Marks and Spencer staff’s Volunteer Week.

Carolina Chudyba, from the Brotherhood Retail Park store, said: “The store chose New Ark )off Reeves Way) as our community project and as soon as we contacted them Nikki Anderson the Manager was really enthusiastic. They had already planned a change to the layout of the main building so our offer of help and a £500 donation was more than welcome.

The Marks and Spencer staff volunteering at New Ark.

“We had a fantastic two days painting and decorating the new office, kitchen, classroom and storage area and also managed to fit in a bit of gardening.It’s great to be able give back to the community.”

New Ark’s Summer Festival is on Saturday (22nd), 11am- 3pm, with face painting crafts, Indian Street Food and a circus skills workshop.