Marks and Spencer volunteers give Peterborough play centre a new look

The Marks and Spencer staff volunteering at New Ark.
Peterborough’s New Ark Adventure Playground, City Farm and Eco Centre got a makeover thanks to Marks and Spencer staff’s Volunteer Week.

Carolina Chudyba, from the Brotherhood Retail Park store, said: “The store chose New Ark )off Reeves Way) as our community project and as soon as we contacted them Nikki Anderson the Manager was really enthusiastic. They had already planned a change to the layout of the main building so our offer of help and a £500 donation was more than welcome.

“We had a fantastic two days painting and decorating the new office, kitchen, classroom and storage area and also managed to fit in a bit of gardening.It’s great to be able give back to the community.”

New Ark’s Summer Festival is on Saturday (22nd), 11am- 3pm, with face painting crafts, Indian Street Food and a circus skills workshop.

