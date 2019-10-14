Man who spent eight hours on top of a mast in Peterborough arrested

A man was arrested after spending eight hours on top of a mast in Peterborough.

Police were called at around 5.20pm on Friday with reports of concern for the man who had climbed the mast in Westfield Road, West Town.

The emergency services in Westfield Road. Photo: Community First Peterborough

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended the scene and he safely came down at about 3.20am on Saturday morning.

“He was assessed by medics at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He was taken into custody and faces no further action.”