Man who risked his life to save woman from sinking car in Fenland drain, receives prestigious honour

A man has received a prestigious award for putting his own life in danger to save the life of a woman after her car left the road and entered a Fenland drain.

Stephen Jones, 36, from Woking, Surrey, was presented with the Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Vellum for putting his own life in danger to save another.

Mr Jones was visiting his family in The Bank, Parsons Drove on 30 April last year when he heard a loud smash from outside. He quickly ran outside to see a car sinking into the river and heard a woman shouting from inside the vehicle.

He said: “It was the most chilling sound, the vehicle was quickly submerging and I said ‘I’m going in’. The driver’s window was broken and I reached in but there wasn’t anyone in the driver’s seat. I swam underneath the vehicle and opened the passenger door and pulled her to the bank.

“She was struggling to breathe as her lungs were full of water but thankfully survived and got to see her family again. My three-year-old now thinks I’m a superhero but I was just doing what I would hope someone would do for me if I was in trouble.”

He received his award last night, Thursday May 3, at Cambridgeshire Police's Chief Constable’s Commendations Ceremony, held headquarters in Huntingdon.

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “Last night we heard stories of remarkable and selfless acts, and those who have worked in difficult situations. They all deserved the recognition they were given. My personal thanks and congratulations go to each and every one of them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It is hugely inspiring and indeed humbling to hear just how far each of the recipients go to protect people in our communities. What they do on a daily basis is outstanding and makes me very proud.”