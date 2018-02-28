Man who died after A47 collision near Peterborough is named

A man who died following a collision on the A47 has been named.

John Paul Capstick (57) from Cox Close, Wisbech, was driving a white Kia Picanto and sadly died following the collision.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday, February 27) at around 9.45am between Sutton and Wansford.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision and one person suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-27022018-0095.

