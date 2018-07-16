Man taken to hospital with wounds after violence at Peterborough skate park

A man was taken to hospital with back and face wounds after reports of violence at a skate park in Peterborough.

Paramedics were sent to Werrington Skatepark at 6.49pm last night (Sunday, July 15).

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene but was stood down. A 60-year-old man was then transported to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance.

No further details are currently available.

