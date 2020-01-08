Man taken to hospital after suffering medical episode at Peterborough petrol station

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode at a petrol station.

Police and ambulance crews were called to BP near the Bretton Centre at around 2pm today (Wednesday).

BP in Bretton earlier today

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene and a man has been taken to hospital in Kettering.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Bretton Way shortly before 2.10pm today following reports of a medical emergency.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance. Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting them to Kettering General Hospital by road for further assessment and care.”