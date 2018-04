A man was taken to hospital after a medical emergency at a restaurant in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called to Caribbean restaurant and bar Turtle Bay just outside Queensgate Shopping Centre last night and the man was taken to Papworth Hospital.

The manager of the restaurant said the last message he had received was that the man was in a stable condition.

Peterborough boxer Cello Renda was at Turtle Bay last night and tweeted that he saw a man given CPR after having a heart attack.