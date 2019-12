A man was taken to hospital after crashing near IKEA’s distribution centre in Peterborough.

Police were called at 12.50am on Sunday to Kingston Park after a single vehicle crash involving an Audi.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics, and one man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital. His injuries were not thought to be serious.”