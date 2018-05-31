Man seriously hurt in Wisbech industrial incident

A man suffered serious chest injuries in an industrial incident in Wisbech yesterday.

Emergency services were called at 4pm following the incident, which involved a man aged in his 20s.

The Magpas Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service were both called.

A Magpas spokesman said: "The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 20's) who had sustained serious chest injuries. They gave the man advanced pain relief and sedated him at the scene in order to treat his injuries (providing him with A&E level care), before airlifting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he was in a stable condition upon arrival."